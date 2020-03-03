In honour of Nutrition Month, registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman shares why healthy eating is about so much more than food.

Dietitians are encouraging Canadians to not only think about what they are eating, but how they are eating. Laurie says children who eat meals together with their families do better in school, have better self-esteem, and engage in fewer risky behaviours. Getting your kids involved in the kitchen, planning and preparing meals, is an important part of development.

Here's a recipe for yogurt bark that you can make with your children.

Ingredients:

¾ cup frozen mango cubes, thawed

3 tbsp water

1 1/2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

8 large strawberries, dices

1 handful pumpkin seeds

1 handful unsweetened coconut strips

Directions:

Mix together the mango cubes and water. With an immersion blender, puree until smooth. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the yogurt in a layer approximately 1cm thick. Pour the fruit puree over the yogurt. With the top of a knife, marble the mixture in circular motions. Sprinkle with toppings: Strawberries, pumpkin seeds and coconut strips. Place in freezer until the yogurt is completely frozen, about 2 hours. Break the bark into pieces and enjoy! The bark can be stored in the freezer.

Recipe Source: www.nutritionmonth2020.ca