CNIB's Halifax gala raises critical funds, awareness about guide dogs

The second annual CNIB Guide Dogs Halifax Gala is approaching – a fundraiser that helps raise critical funds for guide dogs and their handlers.

Guests attending this year's gala can look forward to a three-course gourmet dinner, a digital and live auction and much more.

Shelley Adams, advocacy manager for CNIB Atlantic, has a service dog of her own named Rookie.

She says she got Rookie, who's her third service dog, four years ago.

"I've had a guide dog in my life since 2006 so, it's completely changed my life," she said during an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday.

"My independence, my confidence, just feeling more freedom, and like I said, just confidence to get out and do things. I'd rather be out there and kind of navigate life with a dog than a cane. For me, that's more comfortable. And yeah, it's amazing."

Rookie was previously raised by the graphic designer for the Ottawa Senators hockey team. The team's foundation also funded his training.

"So, he basically spent the first two years of his life at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa hanging out in the locker room, out on the ice, he dropped a puck at an NHL game once. He had quite a fun career before he came to me," said Adams.

Adams, an advocate for guide dog handlers, says handlers face several challenges.

"A lot of the challenges that are faced right now has to do with access to ride share, taxis, things like that, some restaurant refusals. So, what we're doing at CNIB is trying to educate people. I mean, we've been doing this for years and years. Guide dogs are allowed anywhere that their handler is allowed, with very few exceptions, like an operating room or something like that," she said.

"So, if I as a person am able to take a taxi, my dog is allowed to come with me. Those are some of the challenges. Just working with organizations and companies to educate their drivers, and restaurant owners … these guide dogs have rights, and they're allowed pretty much anywhere."

Funds raised for the Halifax Guide Dogs Gala will stay in Nova Scotia, and help support things like the puppy raising program, guide dog handlers and much more.

On average, Adams says it costs about $50,000 to train a puppy to grow into a well-trained guide dog.

"It is significant. And there is no cost to the guide dog handler. The food and vet bills, all of that, the training is all free to the handler. We don't want there to be any financial barriers to receiving a guide dog because it’s such an important mobility aid."

The gala will be held at Hotel Halifax on Oct. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

