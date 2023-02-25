Coal mining and hockey still go hand-in-hand in Cape Breton

When the Cape Breton Eagles face the Saint John Sea Dogs Saturday night at Sydney's Centre 200, the game will feature a special theme that harkens back to one of the Island's richest traditions.

“Last year, we introduced an annual heritage game,” said Lindsey MacIntosh, general manager of business operations for the Eagles. “So this year, we will be honouring and paying tribute to coal mining here in Cape Breton.”

It's the first time in the Eagles' 26-year history that they hosted an entire night honouring Cape Breton's coal mining past.

For generations of families in the area, working underground was a way of life.

So it was only fitting the tribute at the arena included performances by the Men of the Deeps.

“I don’t think we could have the event without them,” MacIntosh said. “They’ve become.. your signature when celebrating such events like this.”

The conductor and business manager for Men of the Deeps says back in the old days of the pit, coal mining and hockey went hand-in-hand.

“This would have been one of the things that these guys would have done when they came up from the coal mine, you know?” said Stephen Muise. “Hit the hockey rink, go blow off some steam with your buddies."

The tribute came one day after the anniversary of the 1979 mine disaster in Glace Bay.

The explosion at the No. 26 colliery on February 24, 1979, killed 12 men.

It was the deadliest mining accident to occur in Cape Breton since July 25, 1917, when 65 miners were killed in an explosion.

“When you think of that date… that will stick in the minds of these coal miners forever,” Muise said. “I guess it’s just ironic that it’s happening on the same weekend.”

For the occasion, the Eagles wore special themed jerseys with a grey and black coal mining colour scheme and special shoulder patch.

At the end of the game, the sweaters went from the players’ backs into the hands of lucky fans.

“All of the jerseys will be auctioned off,” MacIntosh said. “The Miner’s Museum will be on site, they will be the benefactors of the event.”

When the Men of the Deeps' helmets lit up in the dark of the arena, the team encouraged people in the stands to follow suit with their cell phone flashlights.

“Just like the miners’ helmets, 100 per cent”, MacIntosh said. “We can’t wait for them to join in.”

MacIntosh added that Kameron Coal, owner and operator of the Donkin Mine -– would have about 300 people in attendance at the game.