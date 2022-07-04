Coast Guard responds to boat fire near Cape Sable, N.S.

Coast Guard responds to boat fire near Cape Sable, N.S.

(Courtesy: Brandon Blades) (Courtesy: Brandon Blades)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos

Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island