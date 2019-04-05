

CTV Atlantic





Anyone who lives near the coast is familiar with the saying “look what the tide brought in.”

The Miss Mall Bay ran aground in Lunenburg Harbour during the storm that swept through the Maritimes on Wednesday, but fisherman Gary Nowe says the vessel has been an ongoing issue for weeks.

“Oh, I could probably say a lot, but it was well avoidable before it even happened, because it was here since last fall,” Nowe said.

Nowe knows these waters, weathering them as a life-long fisherman.

He says officials were warned the vessel was a threat.

“Before our first storm last week, they towed it out of the harbour and dropped it in the worst place they could drop anchor,” Nowe said. “It wasn't enough to hold a boat that size here.”

The Coast Guard says they received reports that the vessel dragged anchor about two weeks ago, but not even a larger anchor could keep it secure.

Nowe says before it ran aground across from the fisherman’s wharf on Wednesday, it got caught up on the wave break for over a week.

“So, now, it will probably be a lot more expensive to deal with it there,” Nowe said.

The Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring the situation. Their environmental assessment team observing salvage operations as they offload pollutants from the vessel.

The Coast Guard says there's about 200 litres of diesel fuel and some oil to pump out.

Ben MacDonald from the Canadian Coast Guard says “they will be doing a damage assessment and that will determine when and how they remove the vessel from the water.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.