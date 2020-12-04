HALIFAX -- A nor'easter is headed up the eastern seaboard this weekend.

The track of the storm will take it up through the Bay of Fundy and across southern New Brunswick. Much of the Maritimes can expect a rain and wind event, while parts of New Brunswick will see a significant amount of snow.

Rain will develop Friday evening and Saturday morning for Nova Scotia. By early Saturday afternoon, the rain will have filled in across southern New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Central areas of New Brunswick can expect a mix of snow and rain heading into the evening. The heaviest snow will fall in northern and northwestern areas of New Brunswick on Sunday. Areas in New Brunswick that see mainly rain to start Sunday are likely to turn back to a period of snow Sunday evening and night.

A mix of snow and rain will develop through Saturday into the evening and night. By late Saturday night rain will be falling for much of the region with snow or a mix of snow/ice pellets/rain in the northwestern half of New Brunswick.

The snow in northwest New Brunswick will total a general 20 to 30 cm. Just to the south of that area more ice pellets and rain will mix in reducing overall accumulations. Near and south of Fredericton it is expected to be mainly a rain event.

Some of the rain for southern areas of New Brunswick may reach 40 to 60 mm. With the ground in this area already saturated from the heavy rainfall earlier this week, water runoff and localized flooding are a concern.

P.E.I. and Nova Scotia can expect a general rainfall of 20 to 40 mm, though higher amounts could be seen.

The most snow is expected in northern and some western areas of New Brunswick. Rain will generally amount to 20 to 60 mm with the higher amounts looking most likely for southern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

Peak wind gusts are mostly expected Saturday night and Sunday morning. These may reach 60-80 km/h out of an east and southeast direction for near coastal areas, with 40 to 60 km/h expected for areas more inland.

Enhancement of the wind over the Cape Breton Highlands will bring a risk of gusts to or in excess of 100 km/h for Inverness County Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Some of the higher winds are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning. Peak gusts 60 to 80 km/h for near coastal areas and 40 to 60 km/h for more interior locations. Stronger winds are a risk for Cape Breton’s Inverness County due to enhancement by the Highlands.

A special weather statement and rainfall and snowfall warnings have been issued for New Brunswick. A wind warning has been issued for Inverness County, Cape Breton. I'll have updates on the forecast, including detailed timelines, and any alerts issued, on CTV Atlantic News at 5, 6 and 11:30 p.m..