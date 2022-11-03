Coats for Kids drive kicks off Friday in Moncton, N.B.
With every size, colour and design you could dream of, Moncton Headstart has transformed its downstairs gym into a winter clothing warehouse for those in need.
"Especially now, with the economy the way it is, it's so important that we'll be able to provide our families and the greater community the supplies they need for winter,” said Tracy Arnand, manager of the Parent’s Program.
With over 1,000 new or gently used coats currently collected, Headstart hopes to help as many families as it can.
Arnand says she is expecting to give out around 800 coats during the drive on Friday.
"The requirements are, the parent would have to come in and show us valid picture ID with a current address, medicare cards for all of the children that they are hoping to get clothing for, as well as some type of proof [of] income,” she said.
Officials say that donations have been piling up from both individuals and organizations throughout the city.
The Knights of Columbus have been donating for years and this year is no different, with two boxes of new coats dropped off and ready to be given out.
“They come in boxes of 12,” said Norman Gallant, the grand knight of Moncton Council 1310, Knights of Columbus. “So, we bought two boxes. One for the girls and one for the young fellas.”
"Oh, it warms our hearts really because, with the pandemic and everything, families are struggling,” he added. “Kids are very important. It's getting cold this time of year."
On top of a new coat, kids will also receive a hat, one pair of mittens and even possibly a pair of boots depending on both supply and size.
"It's something that they get to pick out on their own, make sure it fits well, make sure it's the colour they like, and hopefully we can match everybody up, like I said, with what they want for the winter,” said Arnand.
Doors open Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and will reopen again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they run out of stock.
Moncton Headstart staff are asking people to be patient and warn that their parking lot might fill up quickly.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
Woman who rents moving van in Toronto shocked to get $2,000 bill for damage
When a Toronto woman rented a moving van in November of 2021, she said the move took only six hours and she dropped the van off the same day.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Montreal
-
Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask
Quebec public health officials are recommending people reintroduce face masks into their routines when they are feeling unwell, as respiratory viruses — COVID-19 and others — are circulating in the community.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package tests positive for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
West Edmonton student threatened with firearm and bear spray, teen charged: EPS
Extra staff supervised drop-off and dismissal at a west Edmonton school on Thursday after two of its students were threatened the previous day.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in Hwy. 144 crash involving three commercial vehicles, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been killed in a crash on Highway 144 involving three commercial vehicles and the road is remaining closed for repairs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday
As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday as unions withdraw services.
London
-
London school boards set to close Friday, move to online learning in response to CUPE strike
As the Ontario government plans to pass anti-strike legislation, CUPE members are preparing to walk off the job on Friday.
-
Man seriously injured following interaction with London police, SIU to investigate
A London man sustained a serious injury after being apprehended by a police dog Thursday morning, the interaction is now under investigation by Ontario’s Investigation Unit (SIU).
-
National hotline for animal cruelty and neglect is needed, say advocates
Ontario has some of the strictest penalties for animal abuse and neglect in the country.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba sees increase in COVID-19 cases, another 11 deaths
The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased, with another 11 deaths reported.
-
Manitoba makes largest individual seizure of contraband cigarettes
Manitoba’s Special Investigation Unit has made a significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
-
Arrest caught on camera: Saskatoon police investigate officer use-of-force
Saskatoon police are conducting an internal investigation following an arrest caught on camera.
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
Vancouver
-
Latest B.C. homeless count shows downward trend
New data released by the province Thursday suggests the number of British Columbians experiencing homelessness declined by 200 in the same year the pandemic began.
-
B.C.'s hospitalized COVID-19 population continues unexpected decline
The surprising downward trend in B.C.'s hospitalized COVID-19 population continued this week, with the number of test-positive patients in hospital dropping to 286.
-
'I had tears in my eyes': B.C. man sets sights on Hawaii, Alaskan cruise after $1M lotto win
British Columbia's newest millionaire has his sights set on a trip to Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise after winning the lottery.
Regina
-
Ring Road crash leaves 1 dead, another injured: Regina police
One man is dead and an 18-year-old woman was injured following a crash on Ring Road Wednesday that closed the roadway for several hours.
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
Thirty-six hours following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte
Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Tribes sandbagging flood-prone homes as atmospheric river approaches Vancouver Island
Cowichan Tribes members have spent much of the week filling and piling sandbags around their homes as Vancouver Island braces for the next atmospheric river approaching the region.
-
B.C. says old-growth logging at historic low, but conservation group calls finding a 'slap in the face'
The British Columbia government says old-growth logging has fallen to historic lows in the province, but one conservation group says the government continues to hide where that logging is happening. "The evidence out on the land obliterates the NDP's claims that it’s doing any better."
-
B.C. aims to give residents and families more say in long-term care changes
The B.C. government says it's giving long-term care residents and their families a more direct line of communication with decision-makers on issues that affect them, after many expressed frustration during the COVID-19 pandemic.