Coats for Kids drive kicks off Friday in Moncton, N.B.

With every size, colour and design you could dream of, Moncton Headstart has transformed its downstairs gym into a winter clothing warehouse for those in need.

"Especially now, with the economy the way it is, it's so important that we'll be able to provide our families and the greater community the supplies they need for winter,” said Tracy Arnand, manager of the Parent’s Program.

With over 1,000 new or gently used coats currently collected, Headstart hopes to help as many families as it can.

Arnand says she is expecting to give out around 800 coats during the drive on Friday.

"The requirements are, the parent would have to come in and show us valid picture ID with a current address, medicare cards for all of the children that they are hoping to get clothing for, as well as some type of proof [of] income,” she said.

Officials say that donations have been piling up from both individuals and organizations throughout the city.

The Knights of Columbus have been donating for years and this year is no different, with two boxes of new coats dropped off and ready to be given out.

“They come in boxes of 12,” said Norman Gallant, the grand knight of Moncton Council 1310, Knights of Columbus. “So, we bought two boxes. One for the girls and one for the young fellas.”

"Oh, it warms our hearts really because, with the pandemic and everything, families are struggling,” he added. “Kids are very important. It's getting cold this time of year."

On top of a new coat, kids will also receive a hat, one pair of mittens and even possibly a pair of boots depending on both supply and size.

"It's something that they get to pick out on their own, make sure it fits well, make sure it's the colour they like, and hopefully we can match everybody up, like I said, with what they want for the winter,” said Arnand.

Doors open Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and will reopen again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they run out of stock.

Moncton Headstart staff are asking people to be patient and warn that their parking lot might fill up quickly.