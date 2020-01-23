HALIFAX -- The Cobequid Community Health Centre has reopened after a water-main break prompted the closure of the facility Wednesday evening.

Halifax Water confirmed there was a water-main break near the Cobequid Community Health Centre, which interrupted water service to the facility in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The facility was closed Wednesday evening, but the Nova Scotia Health Authority says water service has been restored, and the facility reopened Thursday morning.

Customers on Cobequid Road, between Glendale Avenue and Zinck Avenue, are stil without water service.

Halifax Water initially said it expected water service would be restored for those customers around 10 a.m. Thursday. It later said that service wouldn't be restored until roughly 5 p.m.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction in the work zone while crews make repairs.

Halifax Water is asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible.