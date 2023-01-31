Cobequid Pass remains closed Wednesday due to overturned propane truck

A section of the Trans-Canada highway that passes through the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border remains closed in the Londonderry, N.S., area Wednesday after a propane truck overturned the day before.

RCMP officers responded to the crash over the noon hour Tuesday and closed traffic in both directions on Highway 104 as a result. Many motorists were caught in the subsequent traffic tie-up for several hours as vehicles were slowly diverted from exits 7 and 11 onto Highway 4.

The crash occurred while snow was making road conditions slippery throughout the province.

Police said the propane truck was not leaking, but special equipment was needed at the scene to put the truck back upright.

Work is stil underway Wednesday to safely remove the truck from the median.

The Department of Public Works says a controlled burn is taking place "to eliminate the remaining propane on the trailer."

The department says the Cobequid Pass will remain closed in both directions for another two to three hours.

Cobequid Pass UPDATE:



To allow for the safe removal of the damaged truck, a controlled burn is taking place to eliminate the remaining propane on the trailer.



This is expected to take 2 to 3 hours.



Lanes in both directions remain closed. pic.twitter.com/8beTbSoK35 — Department of Public Works (@NS_PublicWorks) February 1, 2023

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.