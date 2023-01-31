Cobequid Pass remains closed Wednesday morning due to overturned propane truck

A section of the Trans-Canada highway that passes through the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border remains closed in the Londonderry, N.S., area Wednesday morning due to an overturned propane truck.

RCMP officers responded to the crash over the noon hour Tuesday and closed traffic in both directions on Highway 104 as a result. Many motorists were caught in the subsequent traffic tie-up for several hours as vehicles were slowly diverted from exits 7 and 11 onto Highway 4.

The crash occurred while snow was making road conditions slippery throughout the province.

Police said the propane truck was not leaking, but special equipment was needed at the scene to put the truck back upright.

The Department of Public Works says the Cobequid Pass will remain closed in both directions until at least noon Wednesday.

"Crews are working to safely move a propane truck on the median," tweeted the department Wednesday morning.

The Cobequid Pass remains closed in both directions until at least noon today (Feb 1). Crews are working to safely move a propane truck on the median. Westbound lanes will open first. pic.twitter.com/E99p7EyjUV — Department of Public Works (@NS_PublicWorks) February 1, 2023

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.