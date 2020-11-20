ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- New federal research indicates the cod stock off the southern coast of Newfoundland and Labrador is at critically low levels.

The study, conducted in early November by the federal Fisheries Department, estimates the cod population in the area will likely remain in the critical zone until 2023.

While fishing mortality rates have decreased, the department says natural mortality rates of cod have been increasing for the last decade.

The Fisheries Department says the estimate of the population of young fish that will contribute to the stock in the future has been below the long-term average since the mid-1990s.

It says fishing in the zone south of the province should be reduced as much as possible until the cod stock has the chance to rebound.

The department says it will continue conducting research on cod natural mortality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.