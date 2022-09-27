Code Orange cleared at P.E.I. hospital following multiple carbon monoxide poisonings

A hospital in Charlottetown, P.E.I., has responded to several carbon monoxide poisonings in relation to an outside generator.

The Island’s health authority says the Queen Elizabeth Hospital activated its Code Orange protocol Tuesday evening and declared the call over around 7:20 p.m.

Earlier this evening, Premier Dennis King told CTV News eight people were being looked at for carbon monoxide poisonings.

Code Orange is typically used to describe a situation that may result in a surge of patients.

Health PEI had asked only people with urgent or critical issues to go to the emergency department at this time.