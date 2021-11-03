Codiac RCMP investigate shooting outside Moncton pub

MONCTON, N.B. -

There was a shooting outside the Miss Cue Pub on Mountain Road in Moncton on Wednesday night.

Police say an emergency call came in to Codiac RCMP around 8:45 p.m. prompting police and Ambulance New Brunswick to quickly respond to the scene.

The area was cordoned off by police as they started their investigation.

Police have not confirmed details of possible injuries, but tweeted a message to say the incident is believed to be isolated -- and there is no risk to public safety.