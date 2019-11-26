MONCTON -- Eight months after the initial complaint, Codiac RCMP confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection with a series of incidents at the Moncton Hospital.

A number of women say they were inappropriately given a labour-inducing drug while at the hospital.

RCMP began an investigation after several mothers came forward alleging they were given oxytocin without consent.

They also allege that they experienced premature deliveries as a result.

Police have not released the identity of the person who has been arrested, saying only the following:

"An individual was arrested on Nov. 25 in relation to a complaint received in the spring at the Moncton Hospital from Horizon Health," said Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the Codiac RCMP.

A class-action law suit has been filed against Horizon Health and nurse Nicole Ruest.

In that filing, the mothers claim they underwent unnecessary emergency C-sections or instrument-assisted deliveries causing injuries to themselves and their children.

The class-action has yet to be certified and the suit has not been tested in court.

Ruest has filed a statement of defence and denies the allegations.

Horizon Health has also denied the allegations and filed a cross-claim against Ruest.

RCMP say the arrested individual has not been formally charged, and was released last night on the promise to appear in court in May of next year.