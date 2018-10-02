

CTV Atlantic





Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a home invasion and robbery last Thursday.

Police say two men broke into a Wesley Street apartment early on the morning of Sept. 27.

The suspects are described as approximately six feet tall with medium builds. They were wearing dark clothing and had masks covering their faces. They spoke English with no accent.

“Four people were in the home, and one man was assaulted. He was transported to the hospital, and later released with non-life threatening injuries,” Codiac RCMP said in a news release. “The suspects left the apartment with an undisclosed amount of money and some personal effects.”

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have seen anyone fitting the description of the suspects in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.