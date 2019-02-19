

CTV Atlantic





A normal tip for a restaurant falls between 15 to 20 percent, but a restaurant in New Brunswick was shocked when one of their staff received an 8,000 per cent tip Saturday morning.

It was a normal day at work for Joselyn Seeles at the Coffee Mill in Fredericton, and it only took one transaction to change that. After serving a gentleman and taking his payment, she noticed he mistakenly tipped a whopping $802 on a bill just over $10.

“Maybe he was trying to put his pin number in, so easy to do,” said Joselyn Seeles, an employee at the Coffee Mill. “And it happens all the time. So it never crossed my mind if it was real. I always just thought ‘We got to get this money back to him.’”

“The people here are really caring and they jump really quick to help somebody out,” said Dana Demmins, a regular customer to the coffee shop.

Katie Martens, the director of operations at the Coffee Mill, says she was swarmed by employees when she came into work on Monday looking to solve the tip mystery.

“We didn’t get the name of the person, he had left by the time we noticed there was a mistake.” says Martens. “So I initially posted on Facebook and got a whole lot of traction very quickly.”

In less than a day, the Facebook post has been shared more than 100,000 times.

The transaction was corrected on Tuesday by Moniers which supplies the debit and credit machines to the coffee shop. Moniers says they may have made the correction before the man sees it on his credit-card statement.

Martens says the customers identity still remains a mystery to restaurant staff.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.