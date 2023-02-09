Colchester County man wanted on provincewide warrant for incidents spanning over two years: N.S. RCMP

A 50-year-old man is wanted on a provincewide warrant for numerous incidents, including fraud, which police say happened throughout Nova Scotia's Colchester County over two years.

Christopher George Rae has been charged with:

uttering threats

fraud

personation with intent

impaired operation

failure to comply with conditions

Police say they've made several attempts to locate Rae, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Rae is described as five-foot-nine, 225 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Rae is asked not approach him and contact police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.