Colchester County, N.S. man charged with two armed robberies

HALIFAX -

Police in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a pair of armed robberies in the area.

Colchester County District RCMP says at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, a man entered a gas station on Robie St. in Lower Truro and demanded money from an employee.

Police say the man threatened the employee with a weapon before he was given cash and then fled the gas station on foot.

RCMP responded immediately, with the assistance of a Police Dog Service team and the Truro Police Service.

According to police, they recovered items belonging to the suspect nearby. The suspect was not located in the area.

Just over 12 hours later, at approximately 8 a.m. on Nov. 3, police say the same man entered a gas station on Willow St. in Truro and demanded money from an employee.

According to police, the suspect threatened the employee with a weapon before being given cash and fleeing the gas station on foot.

Truro Police say they responded immediately and located the man, who was arrested without incident and transported to the Truro Police station.

James Joseph Robert Pumphrey, 34, of Highland Village, N.S., has been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Pumphrey was remanded into custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on Nov. 8 for a bail hearing.