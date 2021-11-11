Colchester County, N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant

Colchester County District RCMP says they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Shawn Kenneth Hughes, in relation to incidents that occurred between April and November 2021. (Photo via N.S. RCMP) Colchester County District RCMP says they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Shawn Kenneth Hughes, in relation to incidents that occurred between April and November 2021. (Photo via N.S. RCMP)

