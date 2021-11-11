Colchester County, N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant

HALIFAX -

Police in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County have obtained a warrant for a man wanted in connection with several incidents that occurred in the community of Hilden, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP says they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Shawn Kenneth Hughes, in relation to incidents that occurred between April and November 2021.

Hughes is facing three charges of assault, six charges of mischief, break and enter, uttering threats and arson.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Hughes, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Police describe Hughes as five-foot-eight-inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Hughes may be driving a grey 2010 Acura TL with Nova Scotia licence plate GVS590 or a red 2012 Hyundai Accent with Nova Scotia licence plate GTK964.

Anyone who sees Hughes is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.