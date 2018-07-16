

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Colchester County, N.S.

Colchester District RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 6 in Bayhead, N.S., shortly after 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver, and lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over.

The Colchester County woman was taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say she died in hospital early Monday morning. Her identity has not been released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.