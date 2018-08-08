

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP are reminding motorists to stay off their phones after a Colchester County woman was allegedly caught filming herself while driving.

Police were patrolling Highway 104 near Bible Hill, N.S. around 2:30 p.m. Monday when an officer spotted the woman using her cellphone to record herself.

The 28-year-old woman was issued a summary offence ticket for driving while using a cellphone. The ticket carries a fine of $237.50.

Police say distracted driving is one of the main causes of collisions on Nova Scotia roads.