Colchester District RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in solving a hit-and-run that occurred in Truro Heights.

On Friday, May 18 at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on the southbound lane of Highway 102.

Police say a white semi-trailer truck, not hauling a trailer, collided with a car, which caused the car to spin out of control and slam into the centre cement median.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck initially pulled over, but left the scene without checking on the status of the people in the vehicle, or providing details.

Police believe the semi-trailer truck would have red paint on the front right corner.

Anyone with any information about the semi-trailer truck or the collision is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.