

CTV Atlantic





Colchester RCMP are investigating after responding to a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Police say just before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on Salmon River Road in Colchester County, N.S.

Investigators say multiple adults were in the residence when two males entered the home with their faces covered, produced a firearm and proceeded to rob the group.

The two suspects, described only as white males, fled after taking cash from the victims.

One victim was tied up during the incident, but no one was hurt.

Police say they don’t believe it was a random act. They continue to search for the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact Colchester RCMP or Crime Stoppers.