By now I'm sure you've heard of the early season heavy snowfall for areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The winter-like weather was brought on by an outbreak of cold Arctic-sourced air that moved south in a deep trough (or southerly dip) in the jet stream. Weather systems tend to move west to east across North America and that trough, along with the colder air associated with it, will impact our forecast through the end of this week.

A wave of cold air as a result of a jet stream trough from the west reinforced by Arctic air dropping south through Quebec will pass across Atlantic Canada at the end of this week into the start of the weekend.

The result will be temperatures several degrees below what is seasonable through the remainder of this week and into the start of the weekend. Not only will it be cold on Friday but it will be wet as a low pressure system brings rain and showers across the Maritimes. In fact, northern areas of New Brunswick look very likely to see flurries.

A chilly end to the week. Colder air in place could result in flurries for northern areas of New Brunswick, a cold rain for the rest of the region.

The greatest chance of flurries will be in the higher elevations in northern areas of New Brunswick. Note that it is fairly typical that many parts of the Maritimes see some snow in the month of October. As for the remainder of the region, a cold October rain will total 5 to 15 mm for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

A cold October rain except showers mixed with flurries for northern areas of New Brunswick on Friday.

The coldest period of temperatures will extend from Friday morning into Saturday morning. Sunday starts chilly with temperatures recovering under a sunny sky in the afternoon.

While rain returns Monday and Tuesday, temperatures look more typical for early October including daytime highs in the low-to-mid teens. Wednesday onward next week looks very promising for sunny and crisp autumn days great for fall activities including foliage viewing.