HALIFAX -- The low-pressure system responsible for the heavy mix of snow and rain in the region will move north Tuesday evening.

Behind a trailing cold front will sweep through turning winds west and tapping into some very cold air currently pooled over Ontario and western Quebec.

The cold westerly winds will turn the back edge of the rain over to a period of snow and flurries. Additional snowfall will likely only range up to 5 cm but could make for some slick road conditions. Caution should be taken, especially for those roadways that climb into higher terrain, like the Cobequid Pass and Cabot Trail. For the often-busy Cobequid Pass, that changeover is forecast to take place near or shortly after midnight.

The colder air continues to move into the Maritimes on Wednesday with temperatures region-wide at or below freezing by the afternoon. Icy spots may develop on wet or slushy surfaces Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning are forecast to be several degrees below climate normals for early November.

It will be quite the dramatic change for temperatures, especially for southern N.B., P.E.I., and Nova Scotia, where many will drop 15 to 20 degrees between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening.

The cold will moderate on Friday with a mix of flurries and showers forecast before returning for the start of the weekend.