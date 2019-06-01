

CTV Atlantic





Most Maritimers have waited for months for warmer weather to arrive.

Anyone trying to grow a crop, or do much of anything outdoors, is saying June can't be much worse than May.

Kier Miller examines corn seed planted Thursday in a field near Sussex, N.B. -- seeding that should have been done weeks ago.

“Typically, this time of the year, in a more normal year, we would be 75 to 80 percent done the acres that we seed each year,” Miller said. “Right now, I would say, we're probably at about 15 percent.”

The Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture says planting is also way behind schedule because fields are still wet and cold soil temperatures would hinder plant germination.

“The cold is the bigger issue, rather than the moisture,” Miller says.

On a much smaller scale, a community garden in Saint John has yet to put tomato plants and other varieties in the ground.

“We wait until after the last frost before we put in any starter plants that would be damage by frost,” said gardener Mike Roberts.

That’s a good thing, since there was another frost warning covering the Saint John area and other parts of the Maritimes Friday night.

All over the Maritimes, the month of May brought out far more umbrellas than sunshine.

Friday was no different in Halifax.

“This does not feel like summer at all,” said one pedestrian on Spring Garden Road. “It feels like early spring or late fall or something.”

Outdoor patios and restaurants have lots of water, but no customers.

"I wish it was a little bit nicer,” said a visitor to downtown Halifax. “I haven't been in Halifax before in the summer, but it sure doesn't look promising with this.”

May was a bit of a washout for anyone in the tourism business too.

“No question, the weather has been a havoc,” said Terry Stevens of Saint John Adventures. “But it is what it is. People are cold, people are wet, they don't want to participate. I'm hoping for a long hot summer.”

That’s a hope shared by anyone watching for a change in the weather.

“I remember when I started farming, how many eons ago, I can remember calling my dad on the 29th of April and saying: ‘I’m done seeding.’”

But this year, it’s a job that is still far from finished this year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.