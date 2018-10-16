

CTV Atlantic





It's not mosquito season anymore, but Maritimers are being advised to take steps to guard against bites, not just for themselves, but for their equine friends, too.

The weather is cool enough in Hampton, N.B., to warrant a coat for Delilah the horse.

But the good thing about fall temperatures is that they keep mosquitoes and worries over the West Nile virus at bay -- at least for this year.

“I think the main concern for this year is over, because it's cold,” said Elizabeth Clark, owner of Butternut Stables.“We had frost this morning and it's transmitted by mosquitoes and most of the mosquitoes are dead, so I think that mitigates the concern.”

The other thing mitigating concern for Clark? Vaccinations.

"My horses were all vaccinated this year,” she said. “(My vet) just gave all the horses the West Nile vaccine along with everything else, so it doesn't concern me so much for mine.”

Three crows in the Saint John region tested positive last week for the West Nile virus. It has also recently been found in birds in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. according to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC).

The CWHC says this marks the first time the West Nile virus has been identified in wild birds found dead in P.E.I.

And while West Nile is of course a concern for humans, New Brunswick's Department of Health says horses are also susceptible and owners should talk to a veterinarian for advice on how to protect them.

Suzanne Stevenson of Foshay South Eventing says she is “definitely concerned.”

Stevenson said that even though there have been no reported cases of West Nile virus in New Brunswick since 2003, she continued to get her horses vaccinated. “You never know when it's going to reappear,” said Stevenson, whose precautions proved prophetic this year.

“I think people that didn't vaccinate will probably vaccinate next year because I think most people stopped worrying about it for this year,” said Clark. “So I think it's a good thing to be aware of going into spring.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.