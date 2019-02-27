

Regardless of where you were in the Maritimes, if you were outside on Wednesday, the wind chill probably chilled you to the bone.

The wind has been playing havoc with transportation around here all week and in some cases, creating life-threatening conditions.

Gusty winds combined with frigid temperatures have made for challenging conditions this week.

There have been several multiple vehicle accidents, including in Fredericton where white-out conditions contributed to a dozen crashes, including a six-vehicle pile-up.

In Sydney, some people were barely recognizable under hooded parkas as they braved walking the downtown streets.

It was the type of day it only took seconds to start losing feeling in your extremities.

“It's my fingers that are the worst,” said Veronica Rivers-Bowerman. “As far as my head and the rest of me, I can keep warm. But it's my fingers that I have a hard time with.”

In another port city, Saint John, conditions weren't any better.

“Ifeel bad for people that are homeless,” said Michael Goodin.“If they got no place to go, and they're living on the street, that's not good.”

Temperatures are expected to be cold again Thursday, but with not nearly as much wind. They are expected to warm up for the weekend.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron and Ryan MacDonald.