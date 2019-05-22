

With a mix of cool temperatures and wet weather and the reluctant spring has been a headache for the people who rely on the weather to do their job.

New Brunswick struggling with the aftermath of a wet and cold spring – that saw more flooding – while Nova Scotia Nova Scotia is still waiting for temperatures to warm up.

Even though the tulips are in full bloom, there are few if any people around to enjoy them.

Halifax usually bustling public gardens was quiet Thursday and many gardeners are waiting for Mother Nature to turn the heat on.

In Moncton, similar drop in temperatures has made patio season non-existent.

In Bouctouche, the soggy spring has brought little relief to farmers like Christian Michaud.

“The weather this spring has been, for a lack of a better word, crappy,” Michaud said.

Michaud says record-breaking rainfall this April in Bouctouche has been dangerous for seeds that could potentially rot in the ground.

The wet and cold weather has put him and his crops far behind schedule.

“I’d say we're about two weeks behind,” Michaud says. “I was thinking about it this morning. We should have about a hundred acres more in the ground than we have right now.”

Michaud says his now muddy field should be well drained and filled with strawberries this time of year, but the weather has not permitted it.

“Every day of sales you lose because of the season is sales lost,” he said. “It’s profits lost. It can get very stressful.”

He's been using plastic covers as a mini-greenhouse to protect his crops and it has helped some of his bean crops.

Michaud says this wet weather has started to become a pattern and it’s a familiar headache for farmers.

Michaud says they can do things to mitigate the problem, but ultimately he says it’s about crossing your fingers and hoping that Mother Nature is on your side.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.