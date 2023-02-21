Colder and snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday

The weather setup begins with the jet stream and a high pressure system. The combination of the jet stream sitting to our south and a high pressure system in western Quebec will keep cold air in place for the Maritimes. The air is cold enough to favour snow as long as we get some moisture and some lift. That brings us to the two low pressure systems we will be watching.

A southerly position of the jet stream and a northerly wind brought on by high pressure in Quebec will keep colder air in place for the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.

The first is a weaker low that exits the Cape Cod area Thursday morning. That system passes quickly to the south of Nova Scotia by late Thursday afternoon. The area of the Maritimes that looks most likely to see a steadier snow would be Charlotte County in the southwest of New Brunswick and the Annapolis Valley, South Shore, and Tri-Counties area of Nova Scotia. The colder air could make for a fluffier snow that adds up, so a range of 5 to 10 cm looks reasonable for those areas. Lighter snow and flurries could bring some accumulations as high as near 5 cm up to Halifax in Nova Scotia and Fredericton in New Brunswick.

A weaker low passes south of the Maritimes Thursday but close enough to bring some snow and flurries to the region.

The steadiest snow on Thursday expected for parts of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

The Friday low pressure system also exits the Cape Cod area but is stronger and passes closer to the southwest of Nova Scotia compared to the Thursday low. The combination brings a higher chance of a more widespread accumulating snow to the region. A general 5 to 10 cm looks possible for a large area of the Maritimes. Higher amounts of 10 to 20 cm for parts of the South Shore and Tri-Counties regions of Nova Scotia as well as Campobello/Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick. Snow may end up being lighter in northern areas of New Brunswick and Cape Breton.

The Friday system is larger, stronger and is forecast to come in a bit closer. The result would be a more widespread snowfall for the region.

A large portion of the Maritimes could pick up some snow totals in the range of 5 to 10 cm. Higher amounts possible towards the southwest of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia.

Their remains some time for change in the forecast, especially for the Friday snow. For both Thursday and Friday the amount of snow that comes into the region will depend on how close the lows get as they move past to our south. If the systems come in closer, the snow expected would increase for some areas. A shift of the passing low pressure systems further away from us to the south would decrease snow totals.

The wind accompanying the snow on Thursday would be out of the north and northeast with peak gusts 20 to 40 km/h. The wind accompanying the Friday snow would again be out of the north and northeast but with gusts 30 to 50 km/h and as strong as 60 to 70 km/h on exposed areas of the coast in the southwest of Nova Scotia. While below warning criteria the gustier winds on Friday could get the falling snow blowing around at times reducing visibility.

