Colder and snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
The weather setup begins with the jet stream and a high pressure system. The combination of the jet stream sitting to our south and a high pressure system in western Quebec will keep cold air in place for the Maritimes. The air is cold enough to favour snow as long as we get some moisture and some lift. That brings us to the two low pressure systems we will be watching.
A southerly position of the jet stream and a northerly wind brought on by high pressure in Quebec will keep colder air in place for the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
The first is a weaker low that exits the Cape Cod area Thursday morning. That system passes quickly to the south of Nova Scotia by late Thursday afternoon. The area of the Maritimes that looks most likely to see a steadier snow would be Charlotte County in the southwest of New Brunswick and the Annapolis Valley, South Shore, and Tri-Counties area of Nova Scotia. The colder air could make for a fluffier snow that adds up, so a range of 5 to 10 cm looks reasonable for those areas. Lighter snow and flurries could bring some accumulations as high as near 5 cm up to Halifax in Nova Scotia and Fredericton in New Brunswick.
A weaker low passes south of the Maritimes Thursday but close enough to bring some snow and flurries to the region.
The steadiest snow on Thursday expected for parts of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.
The Friday low pressure system also exits the Cape Cod area but is stronger and passes closer to the southwest of Nova Scotia compared to the Thursday low. The combination brings a higher chance of a more widespread accumulating snow to the region. A general 5 to 10 cm looks possible for a large area of the Maritimes. Higher amounts of 10 to 20 cm for parts of the South Shore and Tri-Counties regions of Nova Scotia as well as Campobello/Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick. Snow may end up being lighter in northern areas of New Brunswick and Cape Breton.
The Friday system is larger, stronger and is forecast to come in a bit closer. The result would be a more widespread snowfall for the region.
A large portion of the Maritimes could pick up some snow totals in the range of 5 to 10 cm. Higher amounts possible towards the southwest of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia.
Their remains some time for change in the forecast, especially for the Friday snow. For both Thursday and Friday the amount of snow that comes into the region will depend on how close the lows get as they move past to our south. If the systems come in closer, the snow expected would increase for some areas. A shift of the passing low pressure systems further away from us to the south would decrease snow totals.
The wind accompanying the snow on Thursday would be out of the north and northeast with peak gusts 20 to 40 km/h. The wind accompanying the Friday snow would again be out of the north and northeast but with gusts 30 to 50 km/h and as strong as 60 to 70 km/h on exposed areas of the coast in the southwest of Nova Scotia. While below warning criteria the gustier winds on Friday could get the falling snow blowing around at times reducing visibility.
I’ll have daily updates on the late week weather on our CTV News Atlantic programming at noon, 5, 6, and 11:30 PM. Also on our website at ctvnewsatlantic.ca.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Grocery prices unlikely to fall anytime soon, experts say
Despite the declining headline inflation rate, the food inflation rate in Canada has remained high at 11.4 per cent in January, and experts say it may be a while before grocery prices head in the other direction.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Putin suspends Russia's only remaining major nuclear treaty with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States -- sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario tables health-care bill to expand role of private clinics
The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.
-
Environmental indicators in Ontario being 'monitored' after carcinogenic plume released in Ohio derailment
The Canadian government says it's 'monitoring' environmental indicators in Ontario following the February train derailment and explosion in Ohio that released a plume of toxic chemicals, including a known human carcinogen.
-
Video shows moments sold-out luxury condo building partially collapses in Niagara region
Home surveillance footage shows the moments a 226-unit, five-storey luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Labour.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered roads hinder morning commute in Calgary, school buses not running
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground and some sections of the city will likely receive upward of 30 cm.
-
Cold weather closes WinSport ski and snowboard hill
Calgary's cold winter weather has prompted WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill later this week.
-
5 years after collapse of Calgary's Fairview Arena site is still in limbo
Five years after the roof of Calgary's Fairview Arena buckled under a load of heavy wet snow, there is still no plan for the long-term future of the site.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
-
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to be home to a fully hydrogen-powered community by 2025
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta.
-
How Jimmy Carter once helped build affordable homes in Edmonton
Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. president Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job.
-
Known drug dealer and supplier charged in Fort McMurray drug bust: police
Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Fort McMurray. Police say about $20,300 worth of cocaine and cash was seized.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault
A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario tables health-care bill to expand role of private clinics
The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.
-
Laurentian University announces new spending to address maintenance deficit
Laurentian University has approved $8.4 million in spending on deferred maintenance this year.
London
-
London police investigating shooting Tuesday afternoon
London police have launched an investigation following a shooting in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.
-
LPS search for suspects involved in dangerous driving incident
London police need your help identifying two individuals accused of operating un-plated dirt bikes in a dangerous manner.
-
Motel damaged after drunk driver collides with building in Saugeen Shores
The front of a motel in Saugeen Shores has been damaged after an incident on Monday afternoon. Police were notified of a disturbance outside the local motel around 3 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to hire 10 prosecutors to target violent crime
With violent crimes rising across Canada, the provincial government says it is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to target organized crime and illegal gun trafficking.
-
Police looking for suspect believed to be responsible for two Mayfair Avenue stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a pair of stabbings that injured two women on the same street over the weekend, and believe they are linked.
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Regulator freezes Highbridge Construction assets, suspends licence
The regulator in charge of home construction in Ontario is freezing the assets of an Ottawa company that abruptly shut down, leaving homeowners, contractors and employees in the lurch.
-
Brief whiteouts Tuesday afternoon as band of snow moves through Ottawa
A band of heavy snow moved across eastern Ontario Tuesday causing some brief whiteout conditions for drivers.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa contributing nearly $7 million for 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon
The federal government is contributing $6.7 million to build at least 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon.
-
Team Sask. adds 3 silver medals at Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan followed up its lone bronze medal with three silvers at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Saskatoon police charge 22-year-old with child pornography offences
The Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team deployed to Richmond after 'serious incident'
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Richmond Tuesday, according to local Mounties.
-
1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision on Richmond highway
One person has died after two vehicles collided on a highway in Richmond Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. adds $180M to help communities prepare for natural disasters
Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change.
Regina
-
'We need help': SARM calls on provincial government to act on lack of rural healthcare support
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is calling on the provincial government to act on a lack of rural healthcare support, job retention, recruitment, and operating facilities.
-
Regina police say a man spotted at 2 high schools was in breach of probation
A man was arrested in Regina after violating a court-ordered condition to avoid teens under the age of 16, according to police.
-
12-year-old Regina gymnast wins gold at Sask. Winter Games
Taelyn Maksymiw, 12, captured the gold medal in the individual all-around gymnastics competition on Tuesday as part of the Sask Winter Games.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation to release results of search for unmarked graves at school site
A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
B.C. adds $180M to help communities prepare for natural disasters
Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change.
-
'There is significant concern': Nanaimo RCMP say missing woman, 28, may be seriously injured
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old woman who is missing and may be seriously injured.