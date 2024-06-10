Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP

A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a home on Agincourt Crescent after a man contacted police to report he had murdered a woman inside his residence, according to a news release from the force.

“Police surrounded the residence, and after several attempts to have the man exit the home, officers safely arrested a 76-year-old man,” said Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Police say the body of a 74-year-old woman was found inside.

Edmund Joseph Organhas been charged with murder. He is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

