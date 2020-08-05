HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S. was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to harm residents of a home.

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to a call at 8:57 on August 4, of a man who had threatened the other residents of a home on Chameau Cres. In Cole Harbour.

The two victims locked themselves in a bedroom and called police.

When police arrive, the suspect was agitated but spoke to police from a window inside the home. He refused to come out and would not comply with demands from the police.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed and a sensory irritant was deployed to get the suspect out of the home.

The suspect came out and was arrested without incident. The two victims were treated by EHS on scene.

The suspect was on parole which was revoked and a warrant issued. He was transported to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility and is schedule to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date. The suspects name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.