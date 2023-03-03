Cole Harbour, N.S., pre-teen athlete launches own sports accessories line

Nakai Simon has been on the go his entire life.

"I started playing hockey when I was four,” said Nakai. "I went to a rink and that was the first time I skated. I really liked it."

Shooting for his dreams on and off the ice, the 12-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., is making hockey his business with his own line of sporting goods.

Nakai carries a variety of products on his website Pro Simon Sports Accessories.

From hockey bag accessory kits, to tape and even his own homemade hockey stick wax called Bar Down, Nakai says the aim is to help athletes improve their game while looking good doing it.

“One of my best-selling products are customizable crock charms,” said Nakai. “The kits can include things like your jersey number and favourite team logo.”

The young entrepreneur, who is also an aspiring artist, says while he’s only been in business for four months, every purchase is a win for the underdogs.

"It's also to help others who can't really afford the more expensive gear,” said Nakai.

Nakai says he’s learned the ins and outs of running a business from his parents and grandparents, who are all successful entrepreneurs.

“He's always kind of been a natural hustler and negotiator,” said his mother, Shayla Simon. “My husband has those skills so I think they come naturally to him. He’s always helped me with my own business as well.”

A young businessman off to a great start in the first quarter of his life.