Collective agreement reached between Moncton, city firefighters

City council in Moncton, N.B., has ratified a collective agreement between the City of Moncton and its firefighters (IAFF Local 999)

Negotiations between the two have been underway since December 2023 as the previous contract expired on Dec. 31, 2023.

The agreement will see 115 firefighters and officers earn a 16.4 per cent wage increase per year over four years, according to a news release from the city.

Housekeeping items and changes to the contract language were also made to improve the operational efficiencies of the department.

“We are pleased to have been able to successfully negotiate a collective agreement with IAFF Local 999,” says Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold in the release.

“I want to thank all those involved in seeing this process through in a positive way. This is the second collective agreement between the city and the IAFF that has been agreed to without interest arbitration, which speaks to the level of professionalism and respect between the two parties.”

Fire Chief Conrad Landry says the negotiations went smoothly.

“This particular agreement is a positive step forward for both the city and the IAFF,” he says. “It allows for enhanced flexibility for both sides and offers more specific and clear language. Throughout the process, discussions were collaborative, respectful, and productive.”

IAFF Local 999 supports the current provincial arbitration process, however, union president Ashley Graham also agreed that the negotiating experience was positive.

“I would like to congratulate both negotiating teams on getting this agreement in place,” he says. “This sets an example for other communities in our province. Both parties bargained in good faith throughout the process and labour relations between the city and the union are positive as we continue to provide our services to the community.”

The city says the new agreement will be retroactive to Jan. 1 and will expire on Dec. 31, 2028.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.