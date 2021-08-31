HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old man from Dundee, N.B. has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a moose in Charlo, N.B.

Around 12 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of a collision on Route 11.

Police say they believe the crash occurred when the rider and sole occupant of the motorcycle collided with the moose.

According to police, the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.