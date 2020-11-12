HALIFAX -- Police remain on scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

Around 7 a.m., police responded to a collision near the intersection of Wright Ave. and Windmill Rd.

One of the vehicles caught on fire and was extinguished by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

There were no reported injuries.

Halifax Regional Police remain on the scene and are diverting traffic to allow repairs of downed power lines in the area.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays.