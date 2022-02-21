Collision in Nova Scotia involving 8 vehicles sends three to hospital

Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace' in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to 'maintain peace' in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area's independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

Ukrainian border guard officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border at a checkpoint in Novi Yarylovychi, Ukraine, Monday, Feb.21, 2022.(AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

NEW

NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions

The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island