Collision in Nova Scotia involving 8 vehicles sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving six passenger vehicles and two transport trucks in Monastery, N.S.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EHS members responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 104.

According to RCMP, a transport truck was travelling east on Highway 104 when it lost control, struck a guard rail and jackknifed in the road. The transport truck was then struck by another transport truck and six passenger vehicles.

All eight vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage.

Police say whiteout conditions were a factor at the time of the incident.

“A total of six people from the six passenger vehicles were injured in the collision; three were transported by EHS to a local hospital. The remaining three people were treated by EHS at the scene and released,” said the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

“The drivers of the two transport trucks were uninjured.”

Highway 104 was closed for about four hours while vehicles were towed and debris was cleared. It has since reopened.