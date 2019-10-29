HALIFAX -- One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in Halifax Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer was responding to a call around 9:30 a.m. when the cruiser and car collided at the corner of Robie and Young streets.

The driver of the car was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police officer wasn’t injured.

Police say both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they aren’t certain at this time whether charges will be laid.