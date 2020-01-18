HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating following a single-vehicle collision that killed a woman from Bible Hill, Nova Scotia, on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, at 2:38 p.m., RCMP, Emergency Health Services and Bible Hill Volunteer Department responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of College and Vimy Road. A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle veered off of the road and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year-old woman from Bible Hill, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to investigate, resulting in the roadway being closed. Police say the road is expected to remain closed until late evening on Saturday, with traffic being diverted to Cumming Drive and Blanchard Road.

The investigation continues.