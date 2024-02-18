ATLANTIC
    • Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes honoured with nostalgic exhibition game

    As part of African Heritage Month, the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society hosted a game to commemorate a special chapter in sports history at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth. (Paul Hollingsworth/ CTV Atlantic) As part of African Heritage Month, the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society hosted a game to commemorate a special chapter in sports history at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth. (Paul Hollingsworth/ CTV Atlantic)
    African Heritage month was celebrated on-ice, Saturday in Dartmouth.

    The Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society, hosted a commemorative game to honour the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes - a league that ceased to exist almost a century ago.

    Founded in 1895, the Colored Hockey League had teams throughout the region.

    Saturday’s game featured the Hammonds Plains Moss Backs versus the Amherst Royals.

    Hammonds Plains was coached by hockey hall of famer and former Team Canada player Angela James.

    Bill Riley, the first black Nova Scotian to reach the NHL, served as the other head coach.

    Riley said participating in this event, brought back a flood of memories from his hockey career.

    “Your best memories are your first NHL goal and then winning a championship, the Calder Cup in New Brunswick,” said Riley. “And all the friends I’ve made along the way. That’s what it all about, friends and maintaining friends and staying in touch with people.”

    As for the commemorative hockey game on Saturday night, the Hammonds Plains Moss Backs beat the Amherst Royals by a score of 7-5.

