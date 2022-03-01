Colourful creations: Local artist's eye-catching pieces on display at Halifax Shopping Centre

A colourful display created by a local artist was turning shoppers' heads at the Halifax Shopping Centre during the month of February.

Abstract artist Mireka Starr of East Preston, N.S., has been painting for eight years and is proud to show off her artwork for the very first time.

"This is my very first display," said Starr.

Starr says the themes of her art are based off her experiences, emotions and thoughts.

"I am able to translate those onto a canvas, so there are many different stories from different parts of my life," she said.

As far as her style, she describes it as "abstract expressionism."

"I have a lot of emotion in my work so, it's very abstract," she explained. "My work has a lot of colours. I like to use the texture to make people want to reach out and touch a painting, even though they say you're never supposed to touch a painting.

"But I like making people feel that temptation."

Stephanie Schnare, with the Halifax Shopping Centre, said sharing Starr's display was an important opportunity to celebrate Nova Scotia's African Heritage Month.

"And also amplify voices like Mireka's that are amazing members of that community and celebrate in a way that people can come in and see her art, and hear about her amazing journey with art," said Schnare.

Starr said the response she's been getting has been incredible.

"I did not expect so much attention, but it's been lovely," she said.

"When I am able to let all my thoughts and my emotions and just all the things that I've been going through, whether it's good or bad, when I'm able to translate that onto a canvas and release that from literally my body, I get peace."