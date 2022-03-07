'Come home to Nova Scotia': New campaign aims to bring more doctors to the province

The provincial government is launching a recruitment campaign to bring more doctors from Nova Scotia back to their home province.

The government says doctors who visit the Come Home to Nova Scotia website and say they want to work in the province will be contacted by a recruiter within 24 hours.

Those who qualify could receive a conditional offer of employment within 10 business days.

“Having more doctors in more communities across this province is a priority for Nova Scotians – and for the government, I’ve heard from doctors who moved away to train and many really want to come home.” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“I want them to know that we are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to make healthcare better for patients, doctors and all healthcare professionals. I am happy to speak personally to doctors if that will help convince them to come home.”

The government is asking friends and family members who know doctors who want to come home to spread the word.

The province is also increasing the budget for physician incentives by nearly $10 million and has created two new programs to recruit new doctors and retain graduates.

The new Primary Care Physician Incentive program encourages doctors to start a family practice outside of the central health zone.

The province says doctors who qualify can earn up to $125,000 in incentives — $25,000 when they sign the agreement and $20,000 per year for the next five years.

These payments will be made at the end of each year after key targets are met.

The new program offers the same incentives to specialists who start a practice outside the Central Zone.

The two incentive programs replace existing ones. The province says it’s also offering educational incentives for physicians who stay in Nova Scotia after graduation.

The province has created a team to provide doctors and other healthcare professionals with the information they need to support their move to Nova Scotia.

During the last provincial election, Houston’s Progressive Conservatives vowed to fix the troubled health system, including a promise to increase the number of family doctors.