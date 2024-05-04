Comedian James Mullinger back in Halifax for Greatest Hits Tour

Comedian James Mullinger is back in Halifax performing his greatest hits from his 20 years as a stand-up comedian.

“I’m kind of just loving being out there, loving meeting people again. One of the things that I love most is getting to see small towns and cities across Canada,” said Mullinger in an interview with CTV’s Maria Panopalis on Friday.

Mullinger said when he is on tour he likes to visit not just big cities, but also small towns across the country.

“It’s nice to get out in the rest of the country and see, because you don’t get to know Canada by going to the CN Tower, you get to know Canada by going to a wedding in Norton, New Brunswick,” he said. “It’s the sense of community, it’s the fact that everyone knows everyone.”

After the release of his first book “Brit Happens: or living the Canadian Dream” in 2022, Mullinger said he is now working on his second.

“I’m writing a second book now, which is more stories in my life, but it focuses on being diagnosed with ADHD at the age 45 and how that kind of changes how you look back on your life. Discovering that has almost given me permission to reveal some of the stories that I was to scare to put in the first one because I thought people might judge me for them,” he said.

Mullinger said he likes to find the humour in everything.

“If it’s my comedy, I never laugh at things that I feel could upset people. At the same time, I like to find humour. Having an awareness of this condition, which by talking about it has been wonderful seeing kids come up to me and say how much it’s changed their lives being diagnosed at a much younger age,” he said.

During this year’s annual show at the Imperial Theatre in Saint John, N.B., Mullinger said he wanted to add a big surprise.

“Every year I like to bring a whole new show, this year it’s my Greatest Hits Tour. It was all of my favourite jokes from the past 20 years. I wanted to end with a big surprise. So as I started my end routine, the audience heard music and then the screen lifted up and they discovered the music they heard is a 60 piece symphony orchestra on stage with me.”

Mullinger’s upcoming tour dates can be found here.