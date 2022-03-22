Comedian John Cleese to return to Halifax for comedy show

John Cleese rose to comedic stardom in the late 60s as a co-founder of 'Monty Python's Flying Circus'.

Six decades later, the comedian continues to travel the world for laughs, instead of enjoying retirement.

"I'm 130, just not as nearly dead. I'm 82. I feel fine. I'm not taking enough exercise. I've had a problem with my foot for two years because I've had an operation for a bone spur. I mean a real one, not one of Donald Trumps and it took very long to heal," says Cleese.

When asking the known comedian what keeps him performing, he laughs and says primarily his third divorce.

For Halifax fans, Cleese will soon take the stage for two nights for his show, 'Exceptional Silliness' held at the Rebecca Cohn.

"What do you want to know about Katie? I'm turning up. My daughters going to open for me then I'm going to come out and do 45 minutes myself and then we will segway into Q&A which is always the fun part because you never know what you're going to be asked," says Cleese.

Cleese says he doesn't get nervous about what he will questions he may get asked because he carries many jokes and stories to share.

"I was asked by a woman in Florida once whether the Queen had killed Diana and I took a little time to answer that, but on the whole – that's the fun part of the evening for me because you don't know what's going to happen," Cleese says.

Cleese says he's seen a lot of changes in the entertainment industry throughout his career, recently with the rise of cancel culture.

"Bewildering and anxious making but when you add COVID to that and add Putin to that, these are the most extraordinary times. I was born during the Second World War, but life seemed to be simpler in those days," says Cleese.

The comedian adds he does stay weary of the jokes he makes– keeping a matter of context in mind.

"I always say if I say something rude to someone, am I teasing a friend with affection or am I being unpleasant to someone, it's a matter of context," says Cleese.

As for his fans base, Cleese says they have some expectations and understand his humour.

"Python fans or my fans are rather nice people. They've got a sense of humour, they're not pompous and they expect me to be naughty so they don't get upset," says Cleese.

With the Halifax show ahead, Cleese says he's already craving seafood.

"Alright well. Let's have a lobster together," says Cleese.