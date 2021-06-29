SYDNEY -- Nova Scotia’s boundaries to travellers from the rest of the country reopens completely on Wednesday.

“I’m ready to come home,” says Angela Macpherson, who lives in Alberta.

It has been more than two years since Macpherson has flown from Calgary to Sydney to see family, but with restrictions easing, her ticket home is already booked for mid-July.

“I have a nephew I haven’t met yet in real life, so that’s probably one of the most exciting things,” says Macpherson

With Nova Scotia moving into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Wednesday, it means those who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their arrival won't have to self-isolate, while people with one dose will have to quarantine for at least seven days and will need two negative test results before leaving isolation.

“This is the first time that I haven’t been home multiple times within a year, so it’s been real hard with having almost all of my family in Nova Scotia,” says Macpherson

Glenn Myers, who works as a pharmacist in Moncton,N.B., hasn’t seen his family in Cape Breton and Halifax since September of 2018.

“I think it’s just going to be good for the soul. The last 12 months have been rough on everybody,” says Myers.

Starting Wednesday, people from New Brunswick will be able to enter Nova Scotia without restrictions, joining travellers from the rest of Atlantic Canada who were welcomed back to the province one week ago.

“I watch a lot of news conferences and I think I’m done with those to be honest,” says Macpherson.