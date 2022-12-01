'Coming home with the Calverts': Adopted boys become hockey stars in N.S
When the Calvert family travelled to Mozambique looking to adopt a child, they ended up coming home with two.
Since then, the boys have taken to Canada -- and it's most popular sport.
“I like the fast pace and passing and making plays,” says Philip Calvert Jr.
“My friends at school, they always play hockey, so I got inspiration from them,” adds his brother Louka.
Their introduction to the sport wasn’t a typical one. The Kenai of a hockey mom recognized Louka and Philip Calvert’s potential before they ever hit the ice.
“They had never been on skates before and they were rollerblading and she just recognized that they were very strong skaters on rollerblades and wondered what they would be like on ice skates,” says the boys’ father, Philip Sr.
As it turns out, they were both naturals.
“We went three times to the oval, and then the following year, we signed them up for hockey and that was their first year, they played U11 C which is a rec league hockey,” says Phillip.
“The second year of hockey we tried out for competitive and they made U11 AA. Then this year they moved up to U13 and one made U13 AAA and one made U13 AA, so they’re playing at the top levels of hockey in the province.”
“Lokua, he can put the puck in the net. Philip has been a call-up for the last three games and he didn’t look out of place. He played great on the blue line for us,” says Justin Ritcey, who coaches the AAA Chebucto Atlantics.
Both boys are on the ice together just like they have been their whole lives. Philip Sr. and his wife Flavia went to Mozambique to adopt Philip. They brought him gifts and bonded. Then Philip asked his new parents for a favour.
“After one week that I was with Philip, Philip would say to me, “Can I bring my friend to eat and see my presents?’ So at that point I said, ‘Yes, he can come,’” says Flavia Mabouta-Calvert. “When he came, he was like, ‘I have never had a life before.’ It was so exciting.”
Philip then asked for a bigger favour. He wanted his friend to come to Canada with him.
Originally, the financial cost of adopting a second boy was daunting, but after meeting Lokua, there was no question he and Philip were coming back to Dartmouth with the Calverts.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls
Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of 'a security-related incident' outside the airline's control.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Calgary
-
Constitutional questions: UCP ministers say proposed Sovereignty Act won't violate the law
Some of the Alberta Sovereignty Act's former critics are now defending it, as questions about its constitutionality continue to swirl.
-
Calgary's 6 unsolved murders from 2022: What we know
Of the 24 homicides in Calgary so far this year, six of them remain unsolved, leaving still-grieving family members desperate for answers.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
-
New Montreal clinic staffed by overtime nurses aims to ease ER pressures
A new clinic in Montreal’s east end celebrated its inauguration on Thursday. It’s staffed entirely by nurse practitioners clocking in on voluntary overtime with hopes the centre will relieve stress on the system. When it’s fully up and running, the clinic should help to relieve pressures on nearby emergency rooms at the Santa Cabrini and Masionneuve-Rosemont hospitals. On Thursday, both had occupancy rates at around 150 per cent.
-
Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school
A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.
Edmonton
-
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
-
Kaprizov's three-point game leads Wild to 5-3 victory over Oilers
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
-
Alberta reports 4 new influenza deaths, surpasses last seasons total
Four more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 16. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
-
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
London
-
Major blaze being battled in London
London fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at 172 Roberts Ave.
-
All of southern Ontario under special weather statement
All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.
-
Police release photos of suspect in September sexual assault investigation
London police have released a photo of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on a city bus in September.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
-
Privacy breach reported by Manitoba Health
Manitoba Health says a privacy breach that happened earlier this week following a break-in at a facility compromised some people’s personal health information.
-
Ottawa
-
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
-
National security officials planning for 2023 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: adviser to PM
The national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that senior officials are planning ahead for the possibility of another 'Freedom Convoy' protest in early 2023.
-
Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school
A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Penitentiary placed guards on leave after alleged assault, FSIN says
Four correctional officers were placed on leave after allegedly assaulting an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says.
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash waiting on Federal Court
A lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says he's cautiously optimistic that he will get the chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before Federal Court.
-
Last stop for Saskatoon Christmas lights tour staple after 15 years
In the dark days of winter, one home in Nutana has been a guiding light.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman behind 'dystopian' commercial found 'death care' easier than health care
A Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a "disturbing" viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store.
-
'I believe I had checked well enough': Worker at B.C. group home where Cree teen found dead in closet testifies
A worker at the B.C. group home where Traevon Desjarlais was found dead in his closet days after he went missing told a coroner's inquest he checked the teen's room repeatedly – but there was no sign of him.
-
Metchosin murder trial: One of accused no longer part of proceedings
The murder trial of two inmates accused of killing a Vancouver Island man after escaping a minimum security federal prison took a sudden turn this week.
Regina
-
Scott Moe says he feels disenfranchised by Ottawa but Saskatchewan 'not backing down'
Scott Moe's target was the federal government Thursday as he gathered with supporters for the first in-person Saskatoon Premier's Dinner in three years.
-
'It's been a ride': Regina's Warehouse Brewing permanently closing its doors
Regina's Warehouse Brewing Company announced it will be permanently closing its doors.
-
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog finds grounds for charges against 3 RCMP officers in killing of Indigenous man
British Columbia's police watchdog has found reasonable grounds for charges against three Vancouver Island RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of an Indigenous man last year.
-
UVic students race submarine in international competition
Students at the University of Victoria are exploring and testing the perfect shape to break their next record in a unique sport. Their team consists of more than two dozen active members who design, build and race human-powered submarines.
-
Vancouver Island men facing 41 charges in 'significant' crackdown on Hells Angels in B.C.
Four men are facing dozens of charges after a years-long drug-trafficking investigation that police say disrupted the expansion of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang on Vancouver Island.