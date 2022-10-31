Coming together: Cape Breton's best entertainers raise funds to rebuild after Fiona
A line up of Cape Breton's best entertainers took to the stage Sunday night for the "Rise Together" concert after Fiona's fury of destruction more than a month ago.
“When I saw that it hit the town I was born in, I thought maybe we should do something,” said comedian Ron James, who took part in the concert.
James, who now livies in Toronto, drove hours to be part of the show. He says for him, it was Eskasoni First Nation resident Clifton Cremo -- a fellow comedian -- that left an impression.
“He got a standing ovation after his set and he was nervous going out, but I thought to myself afterword, 'That's not the last standing ovation you're going to get kid,'” said James.
No matter the performances, everyone was on stage for the cause.
Donations are still being accepted online and money from tickets sales will also help those still in need.
“Right now, we're almost to our goal of $100,000,” said Pam Leader, the executive director of the Savoy Theatre – where the concert took place.
Funds raised will be distributed by the Canadian Red Cross, who says as of Friday, its given out more than $33 million to about 68,000 households across the five provinces impacted by Fiona. However, the money raised from the concert will stay in Cape Breton.
“They have been taking that money and turning it into hope and support for community residents,” said Amanda McDougall, the mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.
McDougall says people living in the municipality are feeling the long lasting effects from Fiona.
“Initially, people needed help to cope and get through, but now we're seeing folks that are still not in their homes, folks that need alternative housing, and also people that lost work because of the storm are now feeling that financial crunch,” she added.
For three hours, people were able to take a mental break and enjoy some good that has come from a situation many have struggled from.
“It’s a testimony to the resilience of people and place and how the spirit of continuity can carry us through tough times,” said James.
