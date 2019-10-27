FREDERICTON -- The commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP says a member of the force died suddenly on Friday afternoon in Rothesay, N.B.

Assistant Commissioner Larry Tremblay says in a statement he is deeply saddened by the officer's death.

He says the officer's name is not being released at this time.

Tremblay says the tragedy raises many questions about the risks and pressures of the job.

He says his priority right now is ensuring family of the member and force employees have access to the services and resources they need.

Tremblay is asking that privacy be respected.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.

17:43ET 26-10-19