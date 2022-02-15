Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.

Dr. Manju Varma issued a statement today stating that she reviewed materials from social media for the event held outside the provincial legislature and found racist symbolism referencing white supremacy, antisemitism and far-right extremism.

At its peak on Saturday, more than 700 people and about 300 vehicles took part in the protest that called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and that was inspired by the blockades in Ottawa.

There were no signs of protesters outside the legislature on Tuesday.

Varma says she is disappointed the New Brunswick and Canadian flags were flown alongside the flags of right-wing and extremist groups.

She says it is an act of racism to remain quiet while signs of white supremacy are exhibited in the streets of the provincial capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.