FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government has created a committee to help former employees and the community when the Brunswick smelter in Belledune shuts down.

It was announced last week that the lead smelter will close by Christmas, resulting in the loss of 420 jobs.

Glencore Canada Corp. said the smelter has been losing money since the closure of the Brunswick Mine in 2013.

Labour Minister Trevor Holder says a committee will focus on employment support for the affected workers and look for economic development opportunities in the northern part of the province.

The committee's membership has not been finalized.

The government will provide an update to community stakeholders at a meeting set for Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.